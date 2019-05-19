Bard Ventures (CBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Company Profile (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

