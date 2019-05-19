B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reading International, Inc. (RDI)

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reading International in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reading International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). Reading International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RDI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Devasis Ghose sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,090,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 1,099.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

