Avesoro Resources (ASO) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 302 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 283 ($3.70) price target on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of LON:ASO opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 100.48 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of $83.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

