Autoweb (AUTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTO. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised Autoweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Autoweb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoweb by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autoweb by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autoweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.