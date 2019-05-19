Augur 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.52 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Augur has a market capitalization of $249.74 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $22.70 or 0.00279357 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Zebpay, Koinex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00357071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00800127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00143655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, ChaoEX, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitsane, Gatecoin, Poloniex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kraken, LATOKEN, BitBay, GOPAX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Koinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

