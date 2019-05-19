AstroNova (ALOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AstroNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.32.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

