Aspiriant LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danaher by 10,085.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,666 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 907,593 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 678.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 744,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 648,885 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $131.10 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

