ArbitrageCT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $67,111.00 and $9.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.49 or 0.08381728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00033339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,869,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,795,765 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

