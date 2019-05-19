Applied Materials (AMAT) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 283.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

