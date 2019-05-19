AON (AON) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded AON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.10.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. AON has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $2,603,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 171.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1,875.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

