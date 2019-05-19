ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Holdings Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO Kevin Keyes bought 300,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony C. Green bought 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,320,000. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-holdings-increased-by-semmax-financial-advisors-inc.html.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.