ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,189.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,337 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

