Analysts Set Rapid7 Inc (RPD) PT at $54.43

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $393,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,002,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,814. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after acquiring an additional 190,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,223,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,855,000 after buying an additional 1,133,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,488,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,348,000 after buying an additional 966,823 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,308,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 503,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

