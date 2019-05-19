Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17,851.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,805 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.8% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 36.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 10.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,505 shares of company stock valued at $88,065,603 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of APH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 2,580,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,273. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/amphenol-co-aph-shares-bought-by-veritas-investment-management-llp.html.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.