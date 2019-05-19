Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Reduced by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.1% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Amgen by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $169.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.84.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

