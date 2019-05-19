American International Group Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,876,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,891,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,731,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after acquiring an additional 563,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $37.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

