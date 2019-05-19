Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

SFNC opened at $24.22 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $171,860. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

