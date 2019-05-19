Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,135 First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,425,000 after buying an additional 458,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,426,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,255,000 after buying an additional 275,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,423,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,731,000 after buying an additional 6,941,161 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,542,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,576,000 after buying an additional 1,432,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,455,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $14.22 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

