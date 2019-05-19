Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,576,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,282,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,601,000 after acquiring an additional 588,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,074,000 after acquiring an additional 133,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,008,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,260,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $142.07 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

