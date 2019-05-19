Align Technology (ALGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

ALGN opened at $322.61 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $17,270,643. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,795,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,093,000 after purchasing an additional 122,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

