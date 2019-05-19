Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexion reported strong results for the first quarter, wherein it beat both earnings and sales estimates. The company also upped its annual guidance for earnings and sales. Alexion's blockbuster drug, Soliris, continues to perform well. The label expansion of the drug for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication boosted sales significantly. The FDA recently approved Alexion’s long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris, for the treatment of adults with PNH, which has strengthened its PNH franchise. Meanwhile, Strensiq and Kanuma are doing well. Alexion has been quite active on the acquisition front in a bid to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on Soliris. Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune in 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, pricing is likely to impact sales. Moreover, the company relies heavily on Soliris for growth. Pipeline setbacks are also a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

