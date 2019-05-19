Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. 72,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 358,528 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.13.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

