Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-evp-mark-d-papermaster-sells-30000-shares.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.