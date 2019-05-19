Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 1,681,328.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,699,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 281,894 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 684,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

