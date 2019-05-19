A.G. Barr (BAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target for the company.

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 909 ($11.88) on Thursday. A.G. Barr has a twelve month low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 907 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 12.74 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82), for a total value of £33,120 ($43,277.15). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.38), for a total value of £14,998.66 ($19,598.41). Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,564 shares of company stock valued at $15,929,641.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

