9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 17,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $253,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,852.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $14.99 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

