$75.76 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $75.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $75.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $322.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $396.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.08 million, with estimates ranging from $371.16 million to $746.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,251,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 528,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,784,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,482,000 after acquiring an additional 235,370 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

