6,465 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $43.37 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

