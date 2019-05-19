5,059 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

