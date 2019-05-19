361 Capital LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Gabelli cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/361-capital-llc-takes-3-08-million-position-in-chart-industries-inc-gtls.html.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.