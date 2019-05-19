361 Capital LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

361 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Chemed comprises approximately 0.7% of 361 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,898,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total value of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,533 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $331.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $338.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

