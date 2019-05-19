15,590 Shares in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,590 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of DATA opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $745,625.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,245,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $1,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,446.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,995 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,353 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

