13,401 Shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Purchased by Athena Capital Advisors LLC

Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $38,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

