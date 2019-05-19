$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report sales of $131.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.18 million. Haynes International reported sales of $113.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $497.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.19 million to $500.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $514.99 million, with estimates ranging from $500.31 million to $529.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Haynes International had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haynes International by 882.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Haynes International by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,637. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

