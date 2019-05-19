1,059 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

WCG stock opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.64 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/1059-shares-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-purchased-by-everence-capital-management-inc.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.