1,032,290 Shares in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,032,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $6.86 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

