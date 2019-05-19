$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Incyte to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Incyte by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 912,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,443. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.31. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.