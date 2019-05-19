-$0.08 EPS Expected for CryoPort Inc (CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.90 million, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

