$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 693,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,591. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

