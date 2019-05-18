Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 758 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $60,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $143,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,114 shares of company stock worth $6,534,966 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 708,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.74. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

