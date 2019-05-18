Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 455 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 455 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $39,625.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $444,785.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $459,470.00.
- On Thursday, February 21st, Elena Gomez sold 6,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $460,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. 920,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 1.64. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $90.00.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
