Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadNet (RDNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of RDNT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. RadNet has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 11,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $170,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,556 shares of company stock worth $672,754 in the last ninety days. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 139,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 537,422 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

