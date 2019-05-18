Zacks Investment Research Lowers Proofpoint (PFPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint's first-quarter results benefited from a firm international footing and solid uptick in emerging suite of products. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense and Threat Response is a tailwind. Its new offerings have expanded the total addressable market by more than $6 billion and are proving to be a key growth catalyst. Renewal rate is consistently high. Moreover, the company raised its view for 2019 revenues. Sturdy adoption of cloud is boosting demand for its solutions. However, Proofpoint expects headwinds this year due to zero contribution from the Cloudmark’s OEM business. Moreover, continuous investment in sales and marketing is expected to weigh on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Competition from bellwethers continues to be an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.05.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $119.97. 312,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,718. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $1,575,981.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $2,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,477.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,227 shares of company stock worth $20,452,648 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

