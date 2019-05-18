Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 204,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 0.91. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fuel Tech news, Director James J. Markowsky sold 20,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 303,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 132,609 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

