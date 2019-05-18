Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHNWF. ValuEngine raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

