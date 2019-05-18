Zacks: Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 1,165,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,693. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,416 shares of company stock worth $9,038,033 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

