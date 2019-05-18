Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.49. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares in the company, valued at $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

