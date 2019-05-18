Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $449.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $444.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.47. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.