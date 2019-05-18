Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.57. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,108. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

