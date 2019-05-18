Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Post -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($6.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($3.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $576,755 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 93.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

CLVS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 1,973,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,349. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

